Man charged with killing Lafeyette’s Music Room chef has bond increased by millions

An accused and previously convicted killer was in court Tuesday asking for his million-dollar bond to be reduced. Instead, a Shelby County judge increased it fivefold.

Jonathan Brush is accused of stabbing Jody Moyt to death last month after a car crash.

Brush is charged with second-degree murder after police say he stabbed Moyt, a chef at Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square, 16 times after a car crash.

The 57-year-old asked for a hearing to decrease his million-dollar bond, but the judge decided to increase the bond to $5 million.

The judge’s decision surprised Moyt’s friends and family. They gasped at the new bond set for Brush.

Memphis Police say Brush called 911 on April 24 after he said he stabbed Moyt during a confrontation. The confrontation happened after he said Moyt ran him off the road near Sam Cooper Boulevard and North Hollywood Street.

William Moyt, Jody’s father, said hearing that the bond was increased was a relief.

“It makes us feel better,” William Moyt said.

The legal team for Brush had requested the bond be lowered to less than $100,000.

That upset Moyt’s family and friends.

Louise Moyt, Jody’s mother, said the support from everyone showing up to Tuesday’s hearing was the comfort she needed.

“They’re here for Jody. Justice for Jody,” Louise Moyt said.

Brush has faced justice before. He served time for a 1992 murder in Florida.

Tuesday, Brush’s legal team said he had been a model citizen since then.

Members of MPD’s Homicide Investigation Unit testified that Moyt was found dead inside his car. He had been stabbed 16 times.

Other members of Moyt’s family said there is no room for slack in this case.

“We’re going to go in there together and be strong together so that he stays in jail,” said Morgan Moyt-Grow, Jody’s sister.

The family said they know this won’t bring back Jody, a man they say was caring and a beloved member of the community. However, they want justice for their son so this doesn’t happen again.

“We’ve lost our son, and we don’t want somebody else to lose theirs,” said William Moyt.

Brush’s attorney argued self-defense in the case. That’s the same thing police say Brush claimed when he called 911 the night of the stabbing.

