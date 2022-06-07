Man charged with killing loon on Outer Banks beach

An 18-year-old man has been charged with stomping a loon to death on the beach in Kill Devil Hills.

The incident happened Friday near Avalon Pier and involved three young men, said Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Witnesses saw the men stomp and kill the loon and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Beardsley said one of the three took responsibility for the crime and was charged with “taking a bird for which there is no season.” No other charges will be filed and authorities declined to release the suspect’s name.

Common loons are regulars on Outer Banks beaches this time of year. They often stop for a rest, especially after storms or diving for fish.

Beachgoers often think the birds are injured, because they can’t easily walk as their legs are far to the rear of their bodies, wildlife officials said. Due to their anatomy, it looks to us like they may be hurt when they try to walk, but that’s usually not the case.

Loons can only take flight from a large body of water. As a result, they will beach close to the tideline so they can get back in the water easily to fly away. Common loons beach themselves and rest for up to 24 hours.

The birds can be aggressive and will peck to protect themselves.

Anyone who sees acts of cruelty toward wildlife or finds an injured animal on the beach is asked to call the NCWRC hotline at 800-662-7137.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com