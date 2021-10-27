Man charged with killing mother found not guilty by reason of insanity

Oct. 26—AMESBURY — John Brittan, the local man accused of stabbing his mother to death in March 2020, was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday in Lawrence Superior Court.

While Judge Salim Tabit found Brittan not guilty following a bench trial, Brittan was committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for an indeterminate amount time.

Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, of 23 Chester St., died from her injuries after she was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, according to the District Attorney's Office. She was stabbed several times in the head and back, and initially taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, but later transferred to Boston.

Diehl-Peirce's husband, 65-year-old Edmund Peirce, who was also stabbed several times as he fought with Brittan, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brittan is his stepson.

Following the attack, Brittan ran from the house and was caught on Powow Street near Ellison Street by several police officers.

At Brittan's initial arraignment, a court clinician told a judge Brittan was unable to understand the charges against him. Brittan was charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person over age 60. He was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital that day and ordered to undergo an additional evaluation to determine his mental capacity to stand trial.

Brittan, 28, was suffering from delusions shortly before he grabbed a knife and began stabbing his mother, according to police reports of the attack.

At the police station, Brittan made several statements, including that he was related to Queen Elizabeth II and that his mother and stepfather were not his real parents and on death row, according to police.

