Man charged in killing mother, her husband in Little Suamico found competent for trial

OCONTO - The man who is accused of fatally shooting his mother and her husband Oct. 1 outside their Little Suamico home was ruled competent Friday to have his court case proceed.

David Steinmetz, 28, underwent a competency exam on the request of his defense attorney, Jevon Jaconi, to see if Steinmetz was able to assist his lawyer or make decisions with a reasonable degree of rational understanding. Both Steinmetz and Jaconi agreed with the findings of the Feb. 28 report.

Steinmetz subsequently entered pleas of not guilty in two counts of first-degree intentional homicide following the deaths of Lori Steinmetz, 55, and Paul Brennan, 75, as well as one count of being a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm.

Lori Steinmetz, 55, and Paul Brennan, 75, were found dead Oct. 1, 2022. Steinmetz's son, David Steinmetz, is charged in their shooting deaths.

Judge Jay Conley scheduled a pretrial conference for June 7 as the case advances to a trial.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor said she heard gunshots Oct. 1, but thought it was a paintball gun, and saw a young man in his mid-20s get into a vehicle and drive away. Another neighbor said she recognized the driver as David Steinmetz.

The following morning, a neighbor called dispatch after two dead bodies were found outside the residence.

Investigators, who had been tracking David W. Steinmetz’s vehicle as part of another investigation, said the GPS tracking device confirmed that Steinmetz’s car was at the residence between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Following Steinmetz’s arrest, officers found a rifle in his car that was of “similar caliber” of the ammunition cases found at the scene, the criminal complaint states.

Steinmetz later told investigators that a voice told him that he needed to take a life or his life would be taken. He said he also experienced feelings that if he didn’t kill his mom then someone was going to kill more of his family. “David stated it was like take out one life to save fifteen other lives,” the complaint states.

Steinmetz told investigators that these feelings continued to strengthen once he arrived at his home in the 1200 block of Melissa Boulevard and was greeted by his mom, Lori Brennan, while he sat in his car. Steinmetz said he then just “panicked,” got out of his car, and opened fire on both his mom and stepfather, Paul Brennan.

Story continues

Steinmetz was convicted of aggravated battery, a felony offense, in 2017. Therefore he was prohibited from carrying a gun, and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

MORE: School board candidates in Oconto Falls, elsewhere caught off-guard by anti-CRT PAC endorsement

MORE: Encompass to bring a new child care center to Oconto Falls, addresses child care desert

MORE: Julie’s Supper Club opens for business in Oconto

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Man charged in Little Suamico double homicide found competent