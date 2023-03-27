Man charged with killing Pottsville girlfriend had hands around her throat for 15 minutes, detective testifies

Mar. 27—POTTSVILLE — The man charged with killing his girlfriend at her apartment in Pottsville last month told an investigator he had his hands around her neck for 15 minutes.

Testimony about what happened the night of Feb. 12 into Feb. 13 was presented in a preliminary hearing Monday in which Jared Rahim Abdul-Ali, 22, had all charges against him held for court.

Abdul-Ali, who police said is homeless, appeared before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville, on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and strangulation, all felony offenses, and a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of children in the death of Destiny Brianna Duckett, 22.

After hearing about 45 minutes of testimony from the arresting officer, Pottsville Police Detective Joseph Krammes, Reiley determined there was enough evidence to substantiate the charges.

Krammes testified that police were called at 11:03 a.m. Feb. 13 to Duckett's apartment at 222 Market Square, B2, after the victim's cousin called 911. Krammes said the cousin said no one answered the door and that she could hear a child crying inside.

Krammes said Duckett was found deceased on the floor with a 2-month-old boy on a bed "screaming and crying."

The detective said Duckett was pronounced dead. An autopsy on Feb. 14 by forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross determined the cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death homicide. Ross said the woman had bruising on her chest consistent with someone kneeling or sitting on her chest while strangling her.

Krammes said family members and neighbors reported suspecting Abdul-Ali because Duckett had an active protection from abuse order against him stemming from an incident months prior. Abdul-Ali was charged with simple assault and pleaded guilty in that case, the detective said.

Krammes said Abdul-Ali was taken into custody for violating the PFA order because he was at the apartment on Feb. 12.

Krammes said Abdul-Ali changed his stories about what happened over the course of three interviews, including saying he had his hands around Duckett's throat while they were having sex.

When confronted with the results of the autopsy, Krammes recalled Abdul-Ali saying that he could not beat science.

He also told police he had been arguing with Duckett about several issues and he eventually put his hands around her throat because he "just wanted to put her to sleep."

Under questioning by Andrew Bench, an assistant district attorney, Krammes said Abdul-Ali admitted sitting and then kneeling on her chest and placing his hands around the front and back of her neck in an attempt to get her to stop screaming.

Abdul-Ali told Krammes he held Duckett's throat for about 15 minutes and then placed their child on a bed and left the apartment, believing she was still breathing, the detective testified.

He said Abdul-Ali could be seen on video surveillance entering the stairwell to Duckett's apartment at 7:36 p.m. Feb. 12 and leaving at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 13.

Under questioning by First Assistant Public Defender Andrea Thompson, Krammes said Abdul-Ali was the only person investigated for the crime because of the PFA, the surveillance video and witness statements.

Abdul-Ali was returned to Schuylkill County Prison, where he is being held without bail.

A friend of Duckett yelled to Abdul-Ali, "justice will be served," as he was being escorted from Reiley's office.

Abdul-Ali, while being placed in a Pottsville police vehicle, replied, "We'll see about that."