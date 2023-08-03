Man charged with killing pregnant woman was awaiting trial in another shooting

A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman last month should have been in jail at the time, awaiting trial in another shooting, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.

Tyrone Hunter is charged with firing multiple gunshots at a Winton Hills home July 6, killing 26-year-old Isis Roseman, who was four months pregnant.

Hunter, 26, was free on a reduced $10,000 bond when Roseman was killed – and a judge had removed a requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring unit that tracked his location.

Hunter, at the time, was facing charges in a 2022 shooting, in addition to drug trafficking charges.

“To allow a dangerous criminal like Hunter to remain on the street on such a low bond is an example of our system being broken,” Powers said in a statement. “This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.”

Court records show that in May 2022 a woman from the Bail Project, a nonprofit that provides assistance to people charged with crimes, posted $10,000 to get Hunter out of jail.

Path to being released on bond

Hunter’s path to being released on bond went like this:

He was charged in April 2022 in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court with felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm and multiple counts of drug trafficking.

The felonious assault and gun charge were connected to a January 2022 shooting in Spring Grove Village.

Court documents say Hunter “fired shots” into a car that had people inside.

His bond initially was set at $30,000, with a requirement that if he posted it, he would be locked down at home 24 hours a day. Soon after, a magistrate increased the bond amount to $100,000.

But in May 2022, according to court records, Common Pleas Judge Tom Heekin reduced Hunter’s bond to $10,000. The Bail Project posted that. Bonds totaling $5,000 were posted in the drug trafficking case by someone else.

As a condition of being released on bond, Hunter was required to wear the electronic monitoring unit.

Bond revoked, briefly

Two months later, in July 2022, Hunter was accused of taking a woman’s cellphone and punching her in the face. His bond was revoked. But a grand jury did not indict him, so the case didn’t go forward.

Then, in September 2022, Heekin reinstated the $10,000 bond – but for reasons that are not stated in court records, removed the electronic monitoring requirement.

The charges connected to the January 2022 shooting as well as the drug trafficking charges were still pending when Hunter was charged in Roseman's killing.

Hunter's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said a judge has to follow the law when setting a bond or determining whether a defendant should be released on bond. That was done in Hunter's case, he said.

A judge "must rely upon the just and correct interpretation of the law and apply it to the defendant," Bennett said.

"The judge should not make an emotional, knee-jerk decision to appease the public or the prosecutor's office," he added. "Being released on bond pending a criminal case is also consistent with the fundamental constitutional principle that you are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Shooting followed argument over laser pointer

Prosecutors say the shooting that killed Roseman on July 6 happened after “a verbal altercation” with Hunter that started because Roseman and her younger brother were playing with a laser pointer in the front yard of a home.

Hunter, according to prosecutors, threatened to “shoot up” Roseman’s home.

A short time later, according to prosecutors, Hunter returned and fired several shots at the home. Roseman was inside when she was struck at least once. She died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hunter faces charges including murder. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

