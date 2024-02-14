Man charged in killing of Sheffield motel owner denied bond

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A man charged with murder for the shooting death of a Sheffield motel owner will not be allowed out on bond after a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

William Jeremy Moore, 34, was denied bond by a Colbert County District Judge after a bond hearing, according to court documents.

55-year-old arrested on trafficking charges after search warrant executed in Huntsville

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, Moore was arrested for the shooting death of Pravin Raojibhai Patel, the owner of the Hillcrest Motel.

During the hearing, documents show the court heard testimony from Sheffield Detective Brett Evans who said there had been witnesses at the hotel who saw Moore flee the scene.

Court records said Evans also testified that video footage showed the incident where it appeared Moore pulled out a gun and shot at Patel. Evans said a total of three shots were fired from the gun.

Officials initially said the shooting was the result of an altercation that occurred when Moore came to the property looking to rent a room.

“Moore was quickly apprehended by Sheffield Police on 13th Avenue when he was trying to break into an abandoned house,” the chief said Thursday.

Evans testified that Moore was found in an abandoned property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.