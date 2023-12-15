Man charged with killing, stuffing man in toolbox now facing charges related to stolen U-Haul

The Trotwood man facing murder charges in connection to a 2022 death investigation is now facing charges related to a stolen U-Haul.

Nicholas Swisher, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12 after crashing a stolen U-Haul. The following day, he was charged with murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse, according to documents filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed, stuffed in toolbox; arrest made after stolen U-Haul chase

Swisher is now charged with possession of the stolen U-Haul, fleeing, and eluding, according to Trotwood Police Department Detective Sergeant Kimberly DeLong.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, at about 4:30 a.m., Trotwood police were dispatched to the 6900 block of W. Third St for a robbery complaint.

Investigators found that a U-Haul pick-up truck was reportedly stolen in Dayton and was potentially involved in the robbery, DeLong said.

Almost 12 hours later around 3:15 p.m., Trotwood patrol units noticed the U-Haul truck in the Townview neighborhood.

Swisher was identified as the driver and gave chase to police.

>>RELATED: Chase involving stolen U-Haul ends in crash; 2 injured

As previously reported by News Center 7, the pursuit ended when Swisher crashed into another car at Hoover Avenue and Scottswood Road.

The driver of the other car sustained minor injuries, according to a previous report by News Center 7.

Swisher ran away on foot but was caught by police moments later, DeLong said.

Two passengers in the U-Haul were detained, but their involvement in the incident was ruled out and they were released.

This robbery is still under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is asked to contact Trotwood Detective Anthony Page at (937) 854-7237.