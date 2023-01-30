Man charged in killing of teen drove shooters to scene, police say. What we know now

BRIDGETON — Police say two teenagers were shot, one of them fatally, very early Sunday morning by a group of assailants as they were standing outside a house at 300 North Pearl Street.

A police report states surveillance video shows a 2012 Dodge Ram arriving on the block. Four passengers got out, and three went to the house and started shooting, while one passenger remained with the vehicle and its driver, the report says.

The driver was arrested and charged later Sunday, according to a Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office statement on Monday.

Who were the teens that were shot and who was charged?

The victims were a 17-year-old male, pronounced dead on the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old girl, who fled on foot and is recovering from a gunshot wound to her lower back. Their names have not been released.

A police report identifies the arrested man as Iban Perez, 21, of 184 Walnut Street in Bridgeton. Perez is charged with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and one count of second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The filing of charges is not proof of guilt, but the start of the criminal justice process that may or may not lead to a conviction.

What happened?

Police responded to a gunshots report about 12:37 a.m. Sunday.

According to a police affidavit, a camera captured the Dodge Ram driving past the house and Perez parking a few houses down. The two teenagers are standing by a porch, meanwhile. The deceased was found inside the house by officers.

"Defendant's vehicle was located later in a dirt lot close to his residence of 184 Walnut Street," police Detective Mark Yoshioka states. "Defendant was interviewed at police headquarters where he admitted to driving the other 4 subjects to 300 North Pearl Street, and that he was aware these subjects were armed with weapons."

The 17-year-old female is reported in stable condition at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. She traveled to Inspira Medical Center on her own and was flown to Cooper, officials say.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or county Detective Kyle Mecouch (856) 332-4379.

Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .

