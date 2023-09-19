Man charged with killing wife after her body was found in Jordan Lake

A Chatham County man is accused of killing his wife and disposing of her body in Jordan Lake.

A boater spotted the woman’s body in the water near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, according to a statement from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive effort and requests for public assistance from law enforcement, the woman was identified as Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat through fingerprint analysis. She was 34.

Her husband, Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick, 34, of Apex was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of an unnatural death.

