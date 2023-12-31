Man charged with killing woman dumped in Hegewisch near Bishop Ford Freeway

A South Side man was charged in connection to the August slaying of a woman whose body was found in an industrial area in Hegewisch near the Bishop Ford Expressway, Chicago police announced Saturday night.

Fugitive trackers arrested Debery Coleman on Thursday in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said in a news release. Coleman had been identified as the person who killed a woman discovered unresponsive in the 1400 block of East 130th Street on Aug. 29, but provided no further details.

An autopsy found that the woman died from injuries in a violent assault and was ruled a homicide. Police said the victim was 50, but her identity wasn’t available.

Coleman, 53, of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, faces a first-degree murder charge and is expected to appear before a judge for a detention hearing on Sunday.