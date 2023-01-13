Man charged for King County crime spree that included multiple carjackings, 1 shooting

A Seattle man was charged in federal court Thursday for a crime spree across different King County cities that included multiple carjackings and a shooting on Nov. 7, 2022.

Maar Teng Rambang, 22, was charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of attempted robbery.

According to court records, Rambang’s crime spree began outside the Kent Post Office, where he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and stole her car. Rambang then drove the stolen BMW to Redmond and tried to rob Amazon employees at a delivery locker.

Next, Rambang allegedly drove the BMW to Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood, where he shot a man in the leg and stole his Jeep SUV.

Officers tracked the Jeep to Kent and tried stopping Rambang, but he fled at speeds of 90-100 mph in heavy traffic, according to documents. A Jeep service provider was ultimately able to remotely slow the vehicle to 30 mph, allowing law enforcement officials to block the Jeep and arrest Rambang.

“These alleged crimes stretched from Kent, to Bellevue, to Redmond, to Seattle and ultimately back to Renton,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “Along the way Mr. Rambang’s conduct put countless people at risk – not just with the firearm he illegally possessed and used – but with the vehicles he drove at high speed in populated areas. It’s important that we use our federal tools to deter this type of conduct.”

Rambang faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for the charge of using a firearm in connection with a crime of violence. The attempted robbery charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and the carjacking charges are punishable by up to 25 years in prison.