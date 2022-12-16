Man Charged In Kyshawn Pittman And Ke'Marion Wilder Murders As Bodies In House Fire Identified As The Teens

Update: The bodies have been identified as Pittman and Wilder and Garcia has been charged with their murder, WTOL reports.

Previously reported:

While searching for two missing teens in Toledo, Ohio, police have been led back to the scene of a house fire that happened a month prior.

16-year-old Ke’Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman have been missing since Dec. 3. The teens were last seen two days before the fire. According to WTOL, officials have not yet been able to identify the two bodies found at the scene.

Earlier reports state the young men had attended a party on Dec. 3. Pittman’s mother claimed he called and asked her to send a Lyft to pick him up from the Maumee Bay Lodge. This was the last she heard from her son. Reports state the mother that chaperoned the party told Pittman’s mother she last saw the teens when she took them to the front desk to get a ride. Pittman and Wilder were last seen alive on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park, getting into a silver SUV.

A missing person report was filed on Dec. 5.

A witness claimed to have seen Pittman later that week running down a local street with ripped black pants and black shoes before getting into a black SUV.

On Dec. 14, three arrests were made in connection with the disappearance of the teens.

Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames were brought in for questioning by the Toledo police.

Reports state the three individuals lied about the whereabouts of people authorities suspected were involved in the disappearance.

The three were charged with obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, the credibility of their statements was questioned when phone records and video evidence were uncovered.

As investigations progressed, it was found that the three arrested were relatives of Wilder’s girlfriend.

Wilder’s sister, Ma’Aliya Nino, told outlets, “It’s her grandma, her uncle and her uncle’s girlfriend.”

She said their alleged withholding of information was “disappointing.”

The three suspects were later released on bond.

On Dec. 15, two others were arrested and charged in connection with the case — Cruz Garcia and Diamond Rivera.

Garcia was charged with two counts of kidnapping and Rivera with obstruction of justice.

Based on physical evidence, court documents state that Garcia assaulted the teens with a gun. They also include witness statements claiming he “tied up the juvenile and led him to a waiting vehicle.”

Rivera’s obstruction charge was a result of her giving a false alibi for Garcia. She was questioned several times in relation to the kidnapping investigation. Her phone records were used as evidence in the charge.

The families of the two boys have been tirelessly searching for them since Dec. 3.

Kenyotta Reynolds, Pittman’s mother, told WTVG, “I just want my baby home. I don’t care about nothing else. I just want him home. That’s it.”

Samantha Nadolny, Wilder’s aunt, added, “It’s like a movie we never wanted to be a part of; it’s horrible. We just lost his mother less than a year ago. This is just horrible. It’s literally been a nightmare. Our family is falling apart.”

At a Dec. 16 press conference, Lt. Dan Gerken stated that “this was an ongoing case” and “identifying the bodies will take time.”

“We’re not anywhere close to being done, and we’re getting more and more information,” Gerken said.

Garcia and Rivera are scheduled to be arraigned on Dec.16 at 9 a.m.