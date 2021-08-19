Man charged with Lafayette County jewelry thefts

Aug. 19—OXFORD — A Tippah County man has been charged with a string of thefts where jewelry and other valuables were taken from residences in Oxford and Lafayette County.

The Oxford Police Department took a report of jewelry being stolen from a residence in late July. That investigation uncovered similar incidents being investigated by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. A joint investigation led to the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen jewelry and heirlooms.

The investigation led police to Steven Tisdale, 56, of Blue Mountain. Oxford police charged Tisdale with seven counts of grand larceny on Aug. 18. Tisdale is currently in the Desoto County Jail awaiting extradition back to Oxford. His bond was revoked.

Oxford police thanked the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department and Clean Sweep Cleaning Service for their assistance in this case.

If anyone believes they might have been a victim of a similar crime, they are asked to call the Oxford Police Department or the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department and ask to speak to an investigator.

