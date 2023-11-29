Man charged with Lapwai murder scheduled to make court appearance Thursday

Nov. 29—A 20-year-old Lapwai man charged in connection with the shooting death of Elias "Suge" Spencer in May is scheduled to make an initial appearance at 11 a.m. today in the Eastern District of Washington in the Tri-Cities District Court.

William Oliver Eyle is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence after he allegedly killed Spencer by shooting him repeatedly on or about May 12 on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation.

Eyle was taken into custody Monday in Pendleton, Ore., following a multi-agency manhunt that crossed into three states and three Indian reservations. His mother, Jacinta R. Wheeler, 43, also of Lapwai, was taken into federal custody in August and has been scheduled for trial March 25, 2024.

Michael Leigh, supervisory deputy of the U.S. Marshal's Office in Coeur d'Alene, said Wednesday that Eyle was arrested safely without incident.

"Since the shooting," Leigh said, "Eyle was believed to have fled the state and has been constantly moving around multiple nearby states. He was arrested at an apartment complex off Tutuilla Creek Road in Pendleton."

The arrest operation required countless hours of careful coordination and planning to ensure the safety of the public, Leigh said. Eyle was believed to be armed and dangerous. This interagency operation included the U.S. Marshal's Service, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force out of the Portland office and Richland, Wash., office; as well as the FBI, Umatilla Tribal Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Pendleton Police Department, Oregon State Police and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Wheeler was charged in the same indictment with accessory after the fact to murder. She allegedly cleaned out Eyle's car, disposed of evidence, and assisted Eyle in leaving the Nez Perce Indian Reservation, according to a news release. She is being represented in court by Sandy Baggett of Spokane.

Spencer, who was 22, was found dead on the Nez Perce Reservation on May 12 in the area of Thunder Valley Drive near Lapwai after a complaint of shots being fired. He was shot multiple times and found deceased after an altercation outside of his home in Lapwai, according to the news release.

After an extensive investigation conducted by the Nez Perce Tribal Police and the FBI, a federal indictment was issued Oct. 17, 2023, for the arrest of Eyle and his mother.

If convicted on the murder count, Eyle faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

The Nez Perce Tribal Police along with the FBI have been actively leading the investigation, while working with multiple agencies, to locate Eyle and bring him into custody. Eyle was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and is currently being held in Washington's Tri-Cities while awaiting transfer to Idaho.

The investigation and apprehension of Eyle is the result of a cooperative working relationship between the Nez Perce Tribal Police, Umatilla Tribal Police, Yakama Nation Police, city of Moscow Police, FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.

