Man charged in Las Vegas, N.M., homicide

Jun. 26—Police in Las Vegas, N.M., arrested a man last month who is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Joseph Maes.

Nathan Pacheco, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in Maes' death, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

Witnesses told police a group of men were at small house party in the early morning hours of May 15 when Maes was killed.

Maes, Pacheco and two others were sitting on the porch outside the home smoking methamphetamine around 3 a.m., the affidavit said. Pacheco became aggressive with Maes and pulled out a small, black handgun, witnesses said. The two got into a verbal argument and then Pacheco shot Maes, according to the affidavit.

Maes was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers found a .22-caliber Beretta handgun in Pacheco's car that matched Maes' wound. The handgun also had Pacheco's DNA on it, the affidavit said.

Pacheco was arrested May 16 and booked in the San Miguel County jail.