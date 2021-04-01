Man charged after leading police on chase

Apr. 1—New York State Police arrested a Sidney man Sunday, March 28, after he led several agencies on a chase from Oneonta to Sidney, even after his vehicle lost a tire.

Anthony C. M. Masi, 29, of Sidney, was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of a forged instrument and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction within the past decade, all felonies.

Masi allegedly failed to comply when troopers attempted to stop him for multiple vehicle and traffic infractions on James F. Lettis Highway and continued onto Interstate 88, making additional traffic infractions, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

Oneonta troopers lost sight of Masi, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, but he was later spotted by Sidney troopers, who joined the pursuit in the village of Unadilla. Masi's vehicle lost a front tire as he continued down numerous roads before the vehicle collapsed on Willow Street in the village of Sidney.

Masi refused to comply with the troopers' commands and resisted arrest before he was taken into custody with the assistance of a police dog, according to Dembinska. Masi was evaluated on the scene by Sidney EMS and transported by ambulance to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital.

"It was a good team effort," Dembinska said.

An investigation revealed that Masi was operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs, did not have a driver's license, was in possession of switched plates and suspected drugs.

He was issued appearance tickets to Oneonta Town Court on April 6 and Sidney Village Court on April 22. After processing, Masi was released to a sober third party.