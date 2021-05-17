Man charged in Leavenworth shooting that took life of a father, former track star

A suspect has been charged with murder in the killing of a Leavenworth man who was shot earlier this month, prosecutors said Monday.

Cordell Marqueise Stewart, 21, of Leavenworth, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 31-year-old Floyd Ross Jr., according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. May 4 to North Fourth and Kiowa streets after reports of gunshots in the area. They found Ross suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ross was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Details of the allegations against Stewart were not immediately available. He is being held at the Leavenworth County Detention Center.

In a previous interview, the Ross family expressed grief and shock following his sudden death.

Ross was remembered by family and friends as a loving father to his 3-year-old daughter and a former track star who once competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

“I just wish the person, whoever did this, I wish they would’ve known who he was,” his sister Kenesha Ross previously told The Star.

Friends had set up a GoFundMe on behalf of the family, raising $7,700 — more than $2,000 more than its intended goal.

“He was affectionately known as a person who was always smiling and breaking out randomly into song,” friends wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He was kind-hearted, generous, and made a difference within his community.”