Man charged with leaving dogs in freezing truck avoids jail time

Nov. 17—AMESBURY — A Merrimac man avoided jail time Tuesday when he admitted a judge could find him guilty of animal cruelty when he left his two Jack Russell terriers in a freezing car last winter.

James D. Fuller, 57, of Emery Street was also charged with violating an abuse prevention order and cocaine possession after police say he had dinner with an acquaintance in Amesbury who obtained a restraining order against him.

In Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, Fuller pleaded guilty to cocaine possession (roughly 8 grams) and violating an abuse prevention order and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Judge Peter Doyle continued the animal cruelty charges without a finding for 18 months. If Fuller stays out of trouble with the law and completes an anti-animal cruelty course, those charges would be dropped in a year and a half.

In January 2020, Fuller left the dogs inside the car when the temperature outside was 30 degrees. Someone noticed the dogs and called police, according to an Amesbury police report.

When Officer Shawn O'Brien arrived about 9 p.m., the windshield was covered with snow and he only saw the dogs by looking through the driver's side window. The truck was unlocked and a door slightly open.

O'Brien was able to confirm the truck belonged to Fuller and that a woman who lived at the house where he parked had a restraining order against him.

O'Brien spoke to Fuller's dinner date, who told the officer she thought she had dropped the restraining order. When asked for paperwork to confirm that, she was unable to give him any.

Fuller was eventually handcuffed and taken to the police station. The woman who Fuller visited brought the dogs into her home, according to O'Brien's report.

About the same time Fuller was arraigned, the woman asked Judge Allen Swan to dismiss the restraining order against him. Swan granted the request.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

