Man charged with leaving gun in Costco bathroom

Jan. 17—SOUTH WINDSOR — A man who accidentally left a gun in a bathroom stall at Costco on Sunday was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, police say.

Police say they received a call from James G. Lowderback, 68, of Bloomfield, who said he had accidentally left his firearm in the bathroom stall in the Costco warehouse on Tamarack Avenue, and that it was gone when he went to retrieve it.

Police say during their investigation they received another call from a retired correction officer, who found the gun in the bathroom stall and secured it in the trunk of his vehicle.

Lowderback was given a misdemeanor summons and released at the scene of the incident on $2,500 bond. He is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Feb. 2.

— Joseph Villanova

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.