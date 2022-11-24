Man charged with leaving infant on car in Mansfield

Nov. 24—State police have arrested a Hartford man who is accused of leaving an infant on a stranger's vehicle by the side of Mansfield road in March.

The owner of the vehicle was nearby and witnessed the baby being left, and two other motorists soon stopped, including a paramedic who brought the baby to a hospital, according to state police.

The man accused of leaving the premature infant, Jorge Grados, 41, told state police that the baby was given to him earlier that day, under threat, by a woman he'd had an affair with the previous year, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit released by state police Wednesday describes how troopers connected Grados to the child through location tracking of his cellphone.

During an interview with Grados, he explained how he had sex with a woman seven or eight months earlier outside of a club in Hartford.

On March 23, he arrived home to find the woman and another man outside of his apartment, then in Willimantic.

The woman told him the baby was his, and she couldn't keep it. Grados said the man with her showed a gun in his waistband, and threatened to harm his family if he called police.

Afterward, Grados began driving around looking for places to drop off the baby, eventually deciding to leave it on the car beside the road where a woman was bird watching.

Grados said he wanted to know how the baby was doing afterward but was afraid to call anyone.

Grados is charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.

