Man charged after leaving over 400 threatening voicemails for members of Congress

A Washington state man is facing federal charges after he allegedly left more than 400 threatening voicemails for members of Congress.

Mark Leonetti, 48, was arrested Wednesday, two days after the Department of Justice filed a criminal complaint against him for making interstate threats.

Leonetti is accused of is calling the office phones of senators and representatives from both parties in 2021 and 2022. According to the FBI, the messages threatened murder or killing but were “not always coherent.”

The man was “visited and warned” about his behavior by “law enforcement and mental health professionals,” but kept making the calls.

“We’re going to barbecue your ass. We’re going to peel your ass inside out,” Leonetti allegedly said in one of seven voicemails sent to an unidentified senator in September.

“Well, so I’m gonna murder you. It is justified,” he said in one of 32 voicemails he left for another senator in a three-day period that same month.

In October, he made anti-Semitic remarks to another senator who got four calls.

The DOJ said the last calls were made on Dec. 5 and included murder threats from Leonetti, of Longview, near the state’s border with Oregon.

The complaint does not name any of the members of Congress who received voicemails.

Leonetti’s arrest comes after a man broke into Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home with the goal of kidnapping her and attacked her husband with a hammer.

“Making horrific and graphic threats to harm is always unacceptable, and we must always take threats of political violence seriously,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in a statement. “In this instance, Mr. Leonetti refused to stop his conduct despite contact with law enforcement and mental health personnel.”