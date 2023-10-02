Man charged with leaving the scene of a crash he caused by racing on U.S. 90, police say

Alleged racing on U.S. 90 in Gulfport Sunday night landed one man in jail and several victims of a crash in the hospital.

Beckham Earl III, 49, was charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injuries, according to Gulfport Police. Bond was set at his $250,000 by Judge Nick Patano.

Police didn’t immediately say whether Earl is a resident of South Mississippi or is from out of town.

Police said the crash happened around 7:27 p.m. as Earl was speeding eastbound on U.S. 90 and attempting to race another vehicle near Anniston Avenue, which is near the Armed Forces Retirement Home and several blocks west of the Gulfport-Biloxi line.

Earl struck another uninvolved vehicle, which overturned and hit a pole, police said, trapping the occupants inside.

Multiple victims were transported to the hospital for medical treatment., according to the police report.

Earl fled, failing to remain on the scene or render aid to those injured, police said.

He was captured by Biloxi Police and taken to the Harrison County jail.

Traffic in that area was diverted and was backed up while the victims were freed and the crash cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.