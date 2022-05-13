Man charged with leaving scene of crash that killed Kansas City Chiefs fan in October

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a hit and run that killed a Kansas City Chiefs fan leaving Arrowhead stadium in October.

Thomas J. Weyer was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to documents from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kansas City police responded to calls of a pedestrian struck by a car at 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 near East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff. When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Steven Hickle, who had been hit while leaving GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after a football game.

Hickle was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. A toxicology report came back negative for drugs and alcohol, documents said.

Following a police investigation, officers determined that Hickle was walking east on Blue Ridge Cutoff and attempted to cross traffic near gate two at the stadium. He was struck by a car traveling south in the middle turning lane. Then he was struck again by another car, which fled the scene heading south, according to the documents.

Hickle’s wife of 20 years, Laurie Hickle, told police that a third vehicle had hit her husband as he lay in the street.

Witnesses at the scene told police that none of the cars stopped after hitting Steven Hickle. A friend of the family who also attended the Chiefs game said the second car struck Steven Hickle while he was still airborne from the first blow.

Police were unable to find any surveillance of the crash and video retrieved from a camera located at Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road showed no cars fleeing the scene at high speeds.

On Nov. 4, police received an anonymous tip about a suspect. In court documents, the caller contends they overheard a man saying to his mother that he hit someone outside Arrowhead stadium and kept driving out of panic.

During a police interview, Weyer admitted to driving the second vehicle that hit Hickle, court document said.

A judge set Weyer’s bond at $5,000. Court records on Friday did not list an attorney for Weyer.

In a prior interview with The Star, Laurie Hickle described her husband as a wonderful man who loved his family.

“We had so much planned for the future,” she said.

Many safety advocates renewed calls to make the area surrounding the stadiums safer following Steven Hickle’s death. They said that such a tragedy was inevitable with the way that the streets are designed.