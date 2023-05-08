Man charged with lewdness after sunbathing naked along popular Marshfield path, police say

Authorities arrested a man they say has a history of indecent exposure on Saturday for allegedly sunbathing in the nude along a popular walking path that children and families frequent.

Richard Wuschke, 65, of Mansfield, was charged with open and gross lewdness as well as disorderly conduct.

Marshfield Police say they responded to an area near the Rexhame Beach Parking lot around 5 p.m. for a report of a naked sunbather. Arriving officers found Wuschke laying down alongside a commonly used path on the bank of the South River with his shorts around his ankles and his genitals exposed, according to officials.

Police say the area was busy due to the nice weather and multiple witnesses were very alarmed after seeing him. Wuschke was promptly arrested and booked at the Marshfield Police Station.

He was released on bail and was arraigned at Plymouth District Court on Monday.

Law enforcement officials say this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with Wuschke. He was arrested in May 2022 at Library Plaza for wearing only a tee shirt and socks in front of a local business, according to Marshfield Police.

