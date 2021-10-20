Man charged in Lexington shooting that injured woman and teen

A man has been charged in connection to a Lexington shooting that injured a 66-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy.

Marlon Griffin, 23, was charge with two counts of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 1800 block of Endon Drive after a verbal altercation, police said. Both the woman and boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the female underwent surgery immediately after arriving at the hospital “due to the extent of her injuries,” according to court records. The boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Police were able to identify Griffin as the suspect approximately one day later, according to police and court records. Witnesses identified Griffin as the shooter and the entire incident was caught on surveillance footage. There were multiple cameras in the area.

The video shows Griffin firing multiple rounds in the direction of the two victims, according to court documents. He was the only one with a gun in the video.

Court records say that 14 shell casings were found at the scene.

Griffin was in the Fayette County Detention Center Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or going online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Information also can be submitted through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.