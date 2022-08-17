Man charged in light rail station attack now charged with murder in Capitol Hill shooting

A 40-year-old man charged in an unprovoked and random attack on a woman at a Seattle light rail station has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on March 3.

Alexander Jay, 40, is charged with shooting and killing a man in the 1800 block of East Olive Way.

Officers arrived and found a dead man with significant head injuries.

Jay has been in custody since March after being accused of assaulting a woman on March 2.

The woman got off the light rail at the Chinatown-International District station in Seattle and walked up the stairs, exiting the light rail tunnel.

At the top of the concrete stairs, Jay grabbed the woman and threw her down.

As she fell, Jay followed her down the stairs, grabbed her again and threw her farther down the stairs.

The woman grabbed onto the stair railing to avoid being thrown farther down the stairs again.

As Jay walked back up the stairs and left the station, a security guard came to the woman’s aid.

The attack was captured on the station’s security cameras.

The woman suffered three broken ribs and a broken clavicle in the attack.

Jay was located approximately a half mile from where the attack happened and was arrested.

He was booked on a Department of Corrections warrant.

On that same day, prosecutors said Jay stabbed a woman at a bus shelter. That occurred near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Charges were also filed in that attack.

KIRO 7 looked into Jay’s criminal background. It shows he’s been arrested at least 18 times.

According to court documents, Jay has many prior convictions in Washington, including burglary, theft, selling stolen property and several instances of domestic violence.

Additionally, Jay has had prior convictions in California for theft, drug possession, auto theft and burglary.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Jay to remain behind bars. His bail was set at $5 million. His next court appearance is Aug. 29.