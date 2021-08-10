Man charged in liquor store burglary

Aug. 10—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say they arrested a Manchester man Monday in connection with a burglary last fall of a local liquor store.

Kai Greene, 20, of 9 West Middle Turnpike, Manchester, was arrested on a warrant related to the burglary of M&R Liquors in November 2020, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said. Greene also was found to be involved in burglaries of Sun-Sun Chinese Restaurant and Oakland Pizza committed in October 2020 with two other suspects, Cleverdon said.

Cleverdon said that Greene used Facebook to coordinate sales of the stolen liquor and was found to be in possession of some of the stolen liquor a week after the burglary.

Greene was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of sixth-degree larceny. He is to appear in Manchester Superior Court Sept. 13 on these charges, in addition to violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct.

