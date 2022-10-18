Man charged in Livingstone shooting + Madison Cawthorn trial date set

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Tuesday!

One person was arrested in connection with the shooting at Livingston College, police said on Oct. 18, 2022.

A Salisbury man’s been charged in connection with the shooting at Livingstone College over the weekend that left three people injured.

Officials said a 21-year-old man — not a student at Livingstone — has been charged and he remains in the hospital after being shot himself. In addition, police announced officers are still looking for others involved in the shooting and officials said they’ve identified another victim since Saturday.

All those injured are expected to survive, according to police.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence,” Livingstone College President Anthony J. Davis said.

Kallie Cox has more on the charges brought in the case.

The Charlotte airport gun incident was one of many scandals that likely contributed to Cawthorn’s primary defeat.

A trial date has finally been set in the case involving Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Cawthorn is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 13 in the case stemming from his bringing a loaded handgun to the Charlotte airport. The freshman congressman has not entered a plea.

The 27-year-old Republican was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on city property after airport security officers found the handgun in a bag in April. CMPD officers confiscated the Staccato 9mm handgun and released Cawthorn, which is standard protocol, police said at the time.

Following the incident, Cawthorn apologized on Instagram. “I made a mistake yesterday, no excuse for it, just a flat out mistake,” he wrote.

Will Wright shares the latest info on Cawthorn’s trial.

Carowinds announces new year-round schedule

Carowinds will be open longer, starting this winter, the theme park announced this morning. The move to expand to year-round operations will start on Jan. 1, 2023.

“By expanding operations, Carowinds is providing us with the ability to attract visitors during typically slower months and increase economic impact throughout the entire year.” Visit York County president and CEO Andy Clinton said.

Historically, Carowinds was a later spring and summer attraction. Now, the park will operate in January, February and early March next year.

John Marks divulges the details on Carowinds’ operations change.

Charlotte’s largest banks — Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Truist — reported earnings over the past week, as investors watched the quarterly reports for signs of an oncoming recession.

Charlotte’s three largest banks — Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Truist — all released third-quarter earnings in the past week. Higher interest rates helped boost revenue at all three banks, although each reported a drop in net income from this time last year.

Some takeaways:

Wells Fargo’s net income fell 31% compared to the third quarter last year to $3.5 billion, drained by a $2 billion loss the bank said was related to “litigation, customer remediation and regulatory matters”.

Truist reported $1.5 billion in net income for the third quarter, down 5% from the previous year.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said analysts might wonder if “talk of inflation and recession” would result in slower consumer spending for the quarter. “We just don’t see it at Bank of America,” he said.

Hannah Lang has more from the earnings calls.

