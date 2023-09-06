Man charged in Louisville road rage shooting has Southern Indiana charges

Sep. 5—CLARKSVILLE — A Southern Indiana man charged with shooting a six-year-old girl during a July road rage incident in Louisville is also facing charges out of Clark County in a previous situation.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Edward Michael Sark, 22, on Aug. 29, and charged him with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, along with assault, in the shooting that left six-year-old Onyx Sands paralyzed.

That road rage shooting occurred on July 10 but Sark was not apprehended and charged at the time. It is still unclear what started the July 10 situation.

According to court documents a Clarksville Police officer spotted a vehicle registered to Sark's mother on Brown Station Way around 10 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The probable cause affidavit from the Clarksville officer said that he knew Sark was known to drive that vehicle, and that records showed Sark had an active warrant out of Floyd County.

The officer was able to confirm Sark was driving the vehicle as they both continued south onto U.S. Route 31. The officer pulled behind Sark in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

"Sark showed no attempt to stop and began obviously accelerating," the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

The officer continued to follow the vehicle and turned on emergency sirens.

"Sark continued in to Louisville at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour," the officer wrote. "He made numerous reckless lane changes and caused multiple non-involved drivers to make sudden stops or lane changes to avoid collision. I soon terminated the pursuit due to the heavy traffic and recklessness of Sark."

Sark is facing in Clark County a felony for resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor for criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor for reckless driving connected to the pursuit.

Court records also show Sark was charged in 2020 in Floyd County for carrying a handgun without a license.

LMPD's charges tie Sark to the July 10 road rage situation on I-65 northbound in Louisville, ending in the shooting of Sands on the off-ramp of I-65 northbound and University Boulevard.

News and Tribune partner WAVE-TV reports the arrest report in the case said Sark was among motorcyclists riding on I-65 and that he had a passenger riding with him.

WAVE reported the woman driving the vehicle tried to avoid the motorcyclists and switched lanes and Sark was riding behind that vehicle when he fired and shot out the back window, striking the child.

Sands was taken into emergency surgery and survived, but it's not clear if the six-year-old will be able to walk again.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, including Sark's passenger, Shelby Bisconer.

Sark's bond was set at $100,000 in Louisville.

WAVE-TV reported that the day after Sark was arrested, two inmates at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections were charged with assaulting him.

LMDC officials said Malik Jenkins and Zahva Parr are charged in the incident that caused "serious physical injury and displayed an extreme indifference to human life."

Louisville Metro Corrections Spokesman Major Darrell Goodlett told the News and Tribune on Tuesday that LMDC is unable to provide an update on Sark's condition, citing privacy reasons.