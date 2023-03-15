Man charged with making lewd proposals to child

Mar. 14—A Tahlequah man has been charged with making lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16 after he arrived in Muskogee to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Ricky Eugene Hockett, 65, was apprehended by the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office on March 8. His bond was set at $100,000.

This is the second sting operation in recent months in which a man messaged a Facebook profile believed to be that of a 15-year-old girl in Muskogee. In reality, the "girl" was Sheriff's Investigator Kile Turley.

John Mark Lowrimore, 40, was arrested Jan. 5 by Muskogee County deputies after Lowrimore arrived at QuikTrip thinking he was meeting up with a 15-year-old girl he had been messaging on Facebook. But the "girl" was Turley. Lowrimore's case was dismissed in Muskogee County District Court, but was refiled in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation for prosecution. He was scheduled to be in court there Monday morning, but the results were not available.

According to court documents, Hockett began messaging the Facebook profile of a girl he knew online as "DJ" on Jan. 5.

"DJ told Ricky that she was 15 years old, multiple times," documents state.

He described things he wanted to do to her and "then made plans with DJ to pick her up" at an east side restaurant. He sent DJ a picture of his truck. Turley was at the restaurant in an unmarked vehicle watching for Hockett. When he arrived and sent DJ a text, Hockett was arrested.

Hockett had previously been on the sex offender registry, according to online records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He was convicted in Kansas of making lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child and was sentenced to more than eight years of probation in May 1994.

Hockett will be back in Muskogee County District Court at 9 a.m. March 24. At that time, a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.