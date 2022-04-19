Man charged for making threats to Hamilton school officials

Apr. 19—HAMILTON — A Kemper County man was charged by Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigators April 18 with two counts of making terrorist threats after school officials reported receiving the threats.

According to an MCSO Facebook post, Cedrick Jones was arrested at the intersection of Collins Lane and Hamilton Road, near Hamilton Attendance Center. Hamilton's school resource officer and another school official informed deputies they received threats via telephone that Jones was en route to the school to carry out the threats.

Deputies worked with the school resource officer to secure the school grounds and make contact with Jones before he arrived on campus.

"Everyone involved did a great job this morning communicating and dealing with this potentially dangerous situation. The campus was secured, and the suspect was in custody in a matter of minutes. Deputies, school officials and 911 communications did exactly what they were supposed to do in this type of scenario, resulting in a safe outcome for all involved," said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

He added any threat made toward schools or school officials will be taken seriously and each of these charges carries as many as 10 years in prison.

As of late Monday, Jones was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond.