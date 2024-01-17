Man charged with malicious assault at Pilot truck stop

Jan. 16—A Mannington man was arrested Friday after Monongalia County deputies responded to a disturbance at the Pilot truck stop on Smithtown Road.

Deputy Cole French, who responded to the call at around 7:22 p.m., said he spoke with Gregory Buda, 40, of Mannington, on the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Buda said another individual hit his wife's vehicle while backing a truck out of a parking spot at the truck stop.

Buda said the vehicle began to leave the scene, so he jumped in the back of the truck and began hitting the back glass in an attempt to stop the driver.

The complaint states he then picked up a shovel and began hitting the back glass, which eventually shattered.

Buda then allegedly threw the shovel inside the cab of the truck, striking the driver in the back of the head, causing a laceration. The victim was checked out by EMS.

Buda is now facing malicious or unlawful assault charges. He was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Saturday and was released after posting the required 10 percent of a $25, 000 personal recognizance bond.

A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled before Magistrate Reyes on Jan. 23.

