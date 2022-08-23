Man charged in Manchester carjacking, 2 attempts

Aug. 23—A man is being held in lieu of $560,000 bond while facing accusations that he committed an armed carjacking in Manchester in December 2020 and tried to commit two more such crimes, also in Manchester, on a single night this January.

CARJACKING CASES

SUSPECTS: Maliek Dobson, 21, is charged with a carjacking in Manchester on Dec. 14, 2020, and two attempted carjackings on Jan. 24 of this year. Zakeya N. Jones, 19, is charged in the Jan. 24 incidents.

STATUS: Dobson is held in lieu of $560,000 bond, while Jones is free on $300,000 bond.

A woman is also charged in the January crimes and is free on $300,000 bond.

Maliek Dobson, 21 — who has lived on Tolland Street in East Hartford, on Ann Street in Manchester, and in Hartford, according to court records — is charged with first-degree robbery, robbery by carjacking, and third-degree larceny in the 2020 incident.

In that case, a man reported being forced from his car at gunpoint in the parking lot of the DB Mart at Center and Adams streets after 11 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020.

Dobson is facing two counts of attempted first-degree robbery and a single count of conspiring to commit that crime in attempts to steal cars in a parking lot at 60 Hilliard St. and at the SmartFuel station at 460 Oakland St., both on Jan. 24 of this year.

Zakeya N. Jones, 19 — who has listed addresses in the Oakland Heights Apartments at 360 Oakland St. in Manchester and in Hartford — is charged with attempt and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and interfering with police in the Jan. 24 incidents.

Jones told police that she and Dobson were friends from their days at the Manchester Regional Academy, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Officer John Decker.

Jones maintains that she wasn't involved in either attempted carjacking on Jan. 24, according to her lawyer, Kirstin B. Coffin.

The complainant in the December 2020 incident told police that he was sitting in his car outside the DB Mart when two males wearing hoods and masks walked up to his locked driver's door, Manchester police Sgt. Christopher Morrissey reported in an affidavit, which also reports the following:

The complainant said one of the males used a small handgun to knock on the car window so hard he thought it would break. He said the gunman ordered him to get out of the car or he would shoot. The complainant said he got out, dropped his keys on the ground, and ran.

Two detectives who later viewed DB Mart surveillance photos immediately identified the gunman as Dobson, who had been a suspect in numerous carjackings and vehicle thefts in Manchester. Jones subsequently also identified Dobson from a DB Mart surveillance photo, and, in an interview after her own arrest in April, said Dobson had told her that he committed that carjacking.

In the Jan. 24 incidents, a complainant called police from the SmartFuel station at 2:43 a.m. and reported that a man had tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to Decker's affidavit, which goes on to report the following:

The complainant reported seeing the man and a woman in a green sweater walking across the parking lot before the incident, both wearing facemasks. He said the woman pointed at him before entering the store, and the man approached him and asked the time.

As he sat in the driver's seat reaching for his keys, the complainant said, the man pulled a handgun, pointed it at him, grabbed the driver's door, and threatened to kill him. The complainant said he managed to close the door and drove down the street.

Later that day, another complainant reported the attempted carjacking at 60 Hilliard St., which he said had happened around midnight.

Jones, who was wearing a light-green jacket, told police varying stories but eventually admitted that she was with Dobson during both incidents and identified him as the would-be robber in both, Decker reported. She denied involvement in either robbery, saying she tried to prevent them.

