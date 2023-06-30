Man charged with Manchester stabbing over phone was free on bail

Jun. 30—A Manchester man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Manchester Thursday evening.

Leonardo Phillips, 28, has been charged with first-degree assault.

Police were called to the area of Pine and Bridge streets shortly before 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found the victim lying on his back, according to a news release.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police the victim had been playing basketball in Pulaski Park and had put his cellphone on the ground during the game. When another man stole the phone, the victim chased after him, but returned soon after to say he had been stabbed, police said.

Officers found a man matching the description of the attacker nearby, later identified as Phillips. The officers found a pocket knife in Phillips' possession and arrested him on the assault charge, police said.

In the news release, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the case illustrates ongoing flaws in the criminal justice system. "Once again, an offender with multiple sets of bail conditions, a history of arrests for violent crime, and prior failures to appear in court was free in the community and committed a violent offense," Aldenberg said.

"Our police officers made another quick arrest in this case, but we need the rest of the criminal justice system to act appropriately to help prevent these kinds of crimes by ensuring community safety," the chief said.