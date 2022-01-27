Man charged in Manchester vehicle thefts

Jan. 27—MANCHESTER — Police arrested a Hartford man Wednesday in connection with the theft of three vehicles from town over the course of several days in December.

Jordan Tromley, 18, was charged with two counts of third-degree larceny and one count of second-degree larceny.

He is accused of stealing a vehicle from Bigelow Street on Dec. 17, West Middle Turnpike on Dec. 19, and Main Street on Dec. 20, police said.

The charges stem from a traffic accident Tromley was involved in on Dec. 21. Tromley was a passenger in one of the vehicles, which was stolen, and was charged that day with second-degree larceny and accessory to second-degree criminal trover, police said.

At that time, police believed Tromley and the driver were responsible for other vehicle thefts. An investigation turned up evidence that led police to charge Tromley with the three additional larcenies Wednesday.

Police said that in each case the stolen vehicles were left unattended and running.

