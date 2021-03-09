Man charged with manslaughter in 4-year-old son's death

Cheryl Schweizer, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 9—By CHERYL SCHWEIZER

Staff Writer

RITZVILLE — An Othello man was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 4-year-old son Feb. 27.

Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, allegedly was handling a gun when it fired, striking the boy in the head. The boy died later that day.

Family and friends of the boy's mother set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical and funeral expenses. As of Monday, $5,035 was raised. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/2ao3fgdh6o?qid=effd27eb6f71f8c7c7412d0f51e62496.

Tapia-Perez went to Perla Arteaga-Ochoa's home to pick up his three children, according to a statement of probable cause filed in superior court. The boy ran outside when he saw his dad drive up and was standing outside the driver's door.

Tapia-Perez said he was sitting in his car looking at the gun, which allegedly was stolen when he bought it, and it went off. The bullet broke the window and struck the boy in the head. Tapia-Perez said he didn't know the boy was standing beside the door.

Tapia-Perez told Othello police he was unfamiliar with firearms, the probable cause statement stated.

Othello police detective Jaime Mendoza said he spoke with agents of the U.S. Border Patrol, who said there was no record of Tapia-Perez having legally entered the country. Tapia-Perez told police he had come to the United States at five years of age and is not a U.S. citizen.

Tapia-Perez remains in the Adams County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin trial disrupted by third-degree murder issue

    Jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, was postponed until Tuesday after prosecutors expressed concerns about a contested Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling that impacts his case. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill and Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, were prepared to begin picking jurors ...

  • China to Beef Up Legal Tool Kit; Hong Kong Patriots: NPC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing pledged to speed up legislation aimed at countering U.S. sanctions, as it seeks to narrow Washington’s advantages in disputes after the Trump administration levied waves of penalties against China. Measures were announced by National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu as part of his annual report to the Chinese legislature Monday. “We will upgrade our legal tool kit for meeting challenges and guarding against risks in order to oppose foreign sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction.”Among other highlights on the fourth day of the NPC, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she is unsure if upcoming legislative elections will be delayed again, as Chinese lawmakers work behind closed doors in Beijing to curb opposition candidates’ influence over future votes. The election overhaul announced Friday by the NPC will require Hong Kong to enact “more than 20 pieces of principle and subsidiary legislation,” Lam said Monday after returning from Beijing.In a Q&A with Herman Hu, a delegate representing Hong Kong and head of Ryoden Development Ltd., said public actions and statements can be used to evaluate patriots. Chinese lawmakers are set to approve an election overhaul this week at the NPC.It was a grim day for the nation’s stock markets on Monday, with the CSI 300 Index entering a correction amid concerns about liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some of the recently favored stocks. The market is still assessing what to make of the targets and goals announced at the NPC and interpreting expected impact on shares, said Fu Lichun, co-founder at Shenzhen Yuntai Investment Management Co. “That has added to the persistent issue of high valuations and people may be selling on the news.”What to Know:Click here for more coverage of this year’s NPCFull Reports from NPC: Work on Legislative Affairs; Top CourtA QuickTake explainer on the NPCBloomberg Intelligence reaction to GDP goal; more hereA look at China’s green goalsLatest developments: (Time-stamps are local time in Beijing)Upcoming Events: Group DiscussionsTuesday-Thursday morning: NPC delegates review work reports and legislative revisions in groupsThursday, 3 p.m.: NPC closing session. Delegates will vote on work reports, 14th Five-Year Plan, and other legislative revisions including decision on revising Hong Kong’s electoral systemTo be confirmed: Thursday after NPC closes - Premier Li Keqiang to speak to reportersEx-China Securities Chief Warns Of Politicizing Market Issues (Monday 6:26 p.m.)U.S. delisting of Chinese companies harms others as well as oneself, Xiao Gang, former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on the sidelines of the NPC meeting. Despite competition with the U.S, more Chinese companies are expected to list there, he said.China’s Local-Level Debt Risk Becoming a National Security Issue (Monday 5:38 p.m.)Dealing with so-called hidden government debt at China’s local levels is set to become a national security issue. The task of defusing risks associated with off-balance sheet borrowing by local governments was elevated to the level of “safeguarding overall national security,” according to the finance ministry’s draft budget report presented Friday at the NPC. “We will keep a close watch on the situation and strictly forbid any increase in hidden debt.”China Should Prevent ‘Blind’ Investment in Emerging Sectors (Monday 5:28 p.m.)China should follow market-oriented rules in developing new industries including chips, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing said in a group interview. The country aims to build a more complete supply chain for the manufacturing sector, Xiao said.China’s R&D Spending to Reach $580b by 2025: NDRC Official (Monday 11:58 a.m.)China’s R&D spending will reach 3.76 trillion yuan by 2025 based on the average annual growth target of more than 7% outlined in the latest five-year plan, National Development and Reform Commission Vice Chairman Hu Zucai said at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.China Aims to Match Economic Growth with Potential: NDRC Official (Monday 11:53 a.m.)China still has a GDP target for the 14th five-year plan period, but the way how the target is expressed has changed, Hu Zucai, the deputy director of the NDRC, says at the briefing. Not setting a specific numeric target for GDP growth in the five-year plan leaves room to adjust in response to great uncertainties in the internal and external environment in the next 5 years. Hu said.China Gives Nuclear Power a Fresh Push in Drive to Go Green (Monday 11:19 a.m.)China is offering new backing for the development of nuclear power as a key tool in its drive to cut carbon emissions. The nation will promote the construction of coastal nuclear power plants and aims to have 70 gigawatts of generation capacity by 2025 from about 50 gigawatts at the end of last year, according to the latest five-year plan presented Friday to the NPC. That would equate to about 20 new reactors.China Has Considered Virus, Recovery Situations in 2021 Targets (Monday 10:44 a.m.)Chinese authorities took the economic recovery and virus situation into account when setting the nation’s 2021 targets, said NDRC Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe. The nation’s top economic planner also said at a briefing that China will roll out a five-year plan for new infrastructure this year and deepen hukou reform, including lowering requirements to obtain the residency certificates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New film highlights FBI abuses as House Democrats push to strip Hoover's name from building

    A group of House Democrats is mounting a renewed push to strip J. Edgar Hoover’s name off the FBI headquarters in the wake of a powerful new film, "Judas and the Black Messiah," that highlights one of the bureau’s worst abuses under his leadership: COINTELPRO.

  • Second Texas utility commissioner exits amid power outage fallout

    Commissioner Shelly Botkin resigned effective immediately, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said. A PUC spokesman did not reply to a request for comment. Botkin could not be reached for comment.

  • Fact check: Image of Jill Biden handing out food to asylum-seekers in 2019 is missing context

    Viral posts suggesting that first lady Jill Biden handed out food and gifts to asylum-seekers in Mexico use images from a December 2019 trip.

  • First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Celebrates 21 ‘Extraordinary’ Recipients of the International Women of Courage Award

    ""Your fight is our fight, and your courage calls us to come together again and again and again," she said in a speech

  • Cassie Zebisch Is Married! HGTV's Christina Haack Celebrates Best Friend Tying the Knot

    Flip or Flop star Christina Haack's BFF and publicist appears on Christina on the Coast and her highly personal Discovery+ series Christina: Stronger by Design

  • Judge weighs bail for woman who used meth before stillbirth

    A central California woman charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby who tested positive for methamphetamine may be released on reduced bail as her lawyers argue that the state's homicide law does not apply to pregnant women, a position backed by California's attorney general. Chelsea Becker, 26, has been in a Kings County jail since her arrest in November 2019, unable to raise $2 million bail. The case has outraged advocates of pregnant women who say overzealous prosecutors are trying to punish a woman who needs treatment, and not prison time, and they hope the charges will soon be thrown out.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy wore a semi-sheer tulle gown with matching gloves at home for the Critics Choice Awards

    Law Roach styled "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy for the Critics Choice Awards. She wore a Dior Haute Couture gown for the virtual event.

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

    New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand's constitutional ties with the royals. A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth Charge

    Joe Pugliese/CBSThe contemplation of suicide, blatant racism, and a family of “trapped,” emotionally stunted snobs: nobody expected Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey to be as dramatic as it was, or as grim. It was less a night for popcorn and low-stakes royal dish, and more one for stricken looks of surprise. One bombshell and within-palace-walls horror story followed another, one numbing thud after another. The opening revelation that Kate Middleton had made Meghan cry, not the other way round—as had been previously reported—was a relatively innocent aperitif. This grand guignol was just getting started.Meghan Markle: ‘I Just Didn’t Want to Be Alive Anymore’Harry and Meghan told a similar raw story of gilded nightmares just as Princess Diana told BBC’s Panorama in 1995. We have heard it before, and assumed the institution might have changed in response to the criticism that followed. Not a chance.It was every terrible part of being a princess/duchess in a fairytale-gone-wrong as Diana had told—with a happy ending of a kind, although the question lingering at the end, despite the principals’ smiles was: at what cost? Harry said he felt his mother’s spirit during this time, as well as living off her money having been cut off by the royal family. “She saw it coming,” he said.The British tabloid press, and Harry and Meghan’s harshest critics, will likely find ways to dismiss their words, to criticize them anew. Perhaps, as has happened before, Meghan and Harry will be decried as rich cry-babies, entitled whiners. But these familiar attacks will be harder to make, given how the couple told their stories to Oprah. Britain will finally see this documentary tonight, Monday.Oprah did not, as her detractors expected, simply act as a friend with a shoulder to cry on; she didn’t supply warm bathos or easy platitudes. Sure, she visited the couple’s hens. She joyfully welcomed Meghan’s pregnancy bump. But she interviewed with care and rigor. Every time Meghan or Harry waffled or said something imprecise, she asked them to be precise—especially when it came to identifying the racist or racists within the palace who demeaned Meghan, and who queried how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born.That person (or persons’) identity remains unknown, but the stricken expressions on Meghan and Harry’s faces, their determination not to tell Oprah, suggest someone who was very close to them, or significant within the palace. The possible darkness of Archie’s skin, the fact he would be the child of a biracial couple, apparently necessitated he would not be thought of as a prince, and that he deserved no security.Oprah asked questions about what had gone wrong in the royal family, and was told bluntly about a catastrophe that—if true—shows just how unfit for modern purpose the royal family is. This was such a compelling interview, brilliantly done, that two hours did not seem enough. Indeed, Oprah said more would be revealed on CBS This Morning in a few hours time, co-anchored by her best friend Gayle King. Sure, Meghan was not asked about the investigation into bullying allegations that broke after the interview was recorded and had so focused minds before its transmission, and which seem—for now at least—the least of the royal family’s concerns.That family is very selective when it comes to opening investigations. For instance, at the time of writing there is one underway about alleged bullying by Meghan Markle of palace staff, and not one about Prince Andrew’s friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Here is a suggestion for a few more, after Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview.Is it true a palace figure raised “concerns” about the “darkness” of unborn Archie’s skin? If so, whose racism was this? Why did they feel they could voice it to the baby’s father and mother? Why is this being said in the 21st century? What does it say about the royal family as an institution? Was it a royal family member, an aide, who? Will they be as thoroughly investigated, and if necessary reprimanded, as Meghan? What does the royal family have to say about this proud racism it exhibits directly to a woman of color, carrying a royal family member in her belly?Another investigation idea. Meghan said she felt suicidal when she was five months pregnant and that she approached the palace authorities seeking help, and was effectively told to get lost—when they surely have access to all the best doctors and specialists in the land. This reminds the casual royal observer of the complete dereliction of care when it came to Princess Diana, who was also left by this family to go mad within the confines of the palace.This investigation would focus both on both alleged cruelty and ignorance. Cruelty, because a woman is clearly struggling to maintain her psychological equilibrium. She is not only suffering, she is suffering right in front of you, and you are essentially rolling your eyes at her as if she is an inconvenience. Is this true? Who are you, the people that reportedly did this? And what are you, the institution that facilitates this behavior?After Diana died, so much was written about the changing royal family; that it would be the wake-up call to embrace at least the vestiges of 20th and now 21st century thinking. “Progressive” was the word. Harry and Meghan’s interview showed just how bogus that PR window dressing was. This is an institution, if Harry and Meghan are telling the truth, that is incapable of change, and more than that—actively resistant to it, and vicious to those who represent change, or who herald it. The royal family is not geared to welcoming such figures or forces. According to Harry and Meghan, the institutional instinct rather is to destroy. Prince Harry made brutally clear how deficient his father Prince Charles had been, and said—just as he felt “trapped,” so did his father and brother. The only winner in his recitation of awfulness was the queen, who Harry praised to the hilt.If we believe the couple, their departure from the royal family was quite literally a life or death situation. Harry left the royal family to save his wife’s life, and his son’s future. And to save himself. In her one misconceived idea, Oprah edged into the finale-of-Pretty-Woman territory, when she set up the dynamic of the couple saving each other, and it would have been easy for Meghan and Harry to go along with that, summoning up the image of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts on that apartment ladder joyfully clinging on to each other, allegedly equal saviors (but really, c’mon!).But Meghan could not go there. She said one of her regrets was “believing them when they said I would be protected,” meaning the royal family. They had done the opposite; they had left her not only exposed, she made clear, but life-endangeringly desperate. She told them this, and they did nothing. (Buckingham Palace, of course, may respond to this litany of charges, and claim things unfolded very differently—we shall see.) Harry and Meghan cautiously accepted the Pretty Woman dynamic Oprah offered, but their grim smiles suggested this was less a triumphant romantic ending, and more a case of lives saved by the grittiest of margins.Let’s say Pretty Woman had ended with Richard Gere weeping with fear on the ladder because of his fear of heights, and Julia Roberts coming to help him with the aid of the emergency services—that was more the tone of the end of the Oprah interview. When Meghan said it was “greater than any fairytale you ever read,” it sounded like she meant that this story could have ended very differently; that happiness had only just been snatched from the jaws of unhappiness and desperation.There seem to be a number of vying forces, which will govern the future of royal relationships after this shattering interview. The royal family were right to be nervous. This morning they will likely be pondering how on earth to respond to it.Judging by the sheer scale of anti-Harry and Meghan briefing hours before the broadcast, a war—and one without end—seemed very much on. We learned, variously, in the British Sunday papers that Meghan had exploded over a blanket shaded the wrong kind of red; that Harry was nicknamed “The Hostage” before his wedding, and that he had shouted “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” in a row over a tiara.The other forces, probably mindful of how this rift might look publicly, were telling certain reporters that reconciliation between the warring Harry and William might be on the cards. The Sunday Telegraph said William and Kate were hopeful for a reconciliation whatever was said in the Oprah interview, and the Telegraph said that Harry was “determined to stand shoulder to shoulder” with William at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Princess Diana, scheduled for July 1 at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.Harry “desperately hopes” to attend the event and considers it “a priority,” the Telegraph said. That sense of old-school royal duty and loyalty mirrors the undertones of Queen Elizabeth’s message to the Commonwealth, broadcast earlier on Sunday by the BBC. The queen spoke of “friendship and a spirit of unity” in her address, praising examples of “courage, commitment, and selfless dedication to duty” in Commonwealth nations and territories, notably by those working on the front line, whether in health care or other public services. “The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others,” the queen said in the gentle program—also starring Prince Charles, Kate, William, Camilla, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex—which was in marked dramatic contrast to the Harry and Meghan interview. Post-pandemic, the queen said she looked forward to “a common future that is sustainable and more secure.”Harry and Meghan said they wanted to “move on” after the broadcast of the interview, considering it their opportunity to have their say, and now “consider the matter closed,” sources told the Telegraph. “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on,” a friend told the paper.After the Oprah interview, however, all of this seems entirely unlikely—unless the royal family finally opens its minds and hearts to the multi-layered dysfunctionality it so willingly fosters and tolerates. The number and nature of revelations requiring detailed and considered response by the palace are simply too many. The fact that Meghan came so close to taking her own life; the fact the color of Archie’s skin was a matter of “concern” are matters that are un-spinnable (unless the palace challenges their veracity)—as is Harry’s damning summation of his relationship with Prince Charles. The Oprah interview is a depth charge. It can only be a roadmap to restored relations if the royal family rouses itself from its air of lost-in-time prejudices and snobbery, and answers the questions Meghan and Harry have laid at its door. As for Harry and Meghan, they didn’t seem too bothered about making friends, or making nice. Telling their truth seemed far more important, and this they did—devastatingly.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NGO says two-thirds of world's rainforests destroyed or degraded

    Two-thirds of tropical rainforest have been destroyedor degraded globally by human activitySource: Rainforest Foundation NorwaySince 2002, more than half of the destructionhas been in the Amazon and bordering rainforestsA football-field's worth of forestvanished every six seconds in 2019Source: World Resources Institute

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe

    Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview divided people around the world on Monday, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. During the two-hour appearance with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also revealed the problems had ruptured relations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, illuminating the depth of the family divisions that led the couple to step away from royal duties and move to California last year. The palace has not yet responded to the interview, in which Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts and said a member of the family had “concerns” about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they left the royal family due to a 'lack of support and lack of understanding.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    Five years after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, the couple sat down with Oprah to talk about life after leaving the royal family.

  • Biden nominates female generals initially held back over concerns of Trump’s reaction, report says

    Gen Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lt Gen Laura Richardson were first considered for a promotion in the fall of 2020

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’