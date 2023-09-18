Man charged with manslaughter for August crash

Sep. 18—A Staten Island man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, accused of fatally injuring a pedestrian and injuring another while driving drunk last month.

According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, Rudolph E. Pacheco, 70, of Staten Island, was arraigned Sept. 15 on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court.

A grand jury handed up a nine-count indictment accusing Pacheco of, among other things, felony charges of first- and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash that resulted in death.

Pacheco is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Aug. 2 on New Kingston Road in the town of Middletown while having a blood alcohol content greater than .18%. "As a result of his high level of intoxication, Pacheco drove on the side of the road and struck two elderly pedestrians — a husband and wife that were going for a walk," the release said. Pacheco initially stopped after the crash, but then fled the scene until his car was stopped about 12 miles away, the release said.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital emergency room to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Delaware County Court Judge John L. Hubbard ordered bail to be set at $50,000 cash, $250,000 secured bond and $500,000 partially secured bond.

Pacheco entered a not-guilty plea to all charges on Sept. 15. A conference on the case is scheduled for Oct. 10.