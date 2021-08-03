Man charged with manslaughter in Bangor crash that killed his son

Aug. 2—This story will be updated.

A Hermon man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a car crash last summer in Bangor that killed his son and seriously injured his wife, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office.

Stephen Fiddie, 50, is charged with manslaughter, a Class A crime, two counts of aggravated operating under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of driving to endanger, both Class C crimes, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D crime.

He was indicted Friday by the Penobscot County grand jury but the indictment was sealed until his arrest, according to District Attorney Marianne Lynch.

Fiddie, who allegedly was under the influence of methamphetamine and other depressants at the time of the crash, was arrested Saturday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

He appeared Monday afternoon before Superior Court Justice Ann Murray at the Penobscot Judicial Center, Lynch said. The bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. Conditions include house arrest and not operating a motor vehicle under any circumstances.

Fiddie, who worked for a restaurant delivery service, was driving a silver minivan at about 6:41 p.m. Aug. 20 on Harlow Street when he came to a "violent stop" after striking a building near the intersection with Kenduskeag Avenue, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said last year.

If convicted of the most serious charge of manslaughter, Fiddie faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.