Man charged with manslaughter after choking death at Mesa motel

Authorities have charged a Mesa resident in the death of a man witnesses said he choked.

Calvin T. Glasby, 44, was charged with reckless manslaughter — a Class 2 felony — after the death of Randall Black, 41, during a fight Tuesday at Miles Motel at 5911 E. Main St. in Mesa, according to court documents.

Multiple witnesses said Glasby put Black under a continued chokehold for approximately 10 minutes after being urged to let go, according to charging documents. Some witnesses reported Black said he could not breathe.

Glasby said he was acting in self-defense after Black confronted him, pulling out a gun and accusing him of having sex with his girlfriend, court documents show.

Black was later found to be unarmed, and Glasby then appeared to contradict himself to police, saying he did not think the man had any weapon on him during the altercation, charging documents detailed. Video surveillance footage does show Black initiated the fight by punching Glasby, court documents revealed.

Glasby denied putting Black in a chokehold, despite video surveillance footage showing them on the ground, charging documents showed. Glasby reportedly placed his arms around Black's torso, pinning the man's arms to his body, according to court documents.

Glasby reportedly admitted to taking Black to the ground and said he did not let go of him until he felt safe, as he feared for his life, court documents showed. He said he never felt Black stop breathing and denied ever hearing the man say he could not breathe or hearing witnesses ask him to stop, according to court documents.

Glasby was taken into custody Tuesday. As of Thursday, he was held on a $250,000 bond, jail records showed. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursdday, according to court records.

Charging documents show Glasby was previously convicted of assault.

