Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Hartford on New Year’s Day

A South Windsor man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on New Year’s Day in Hartford, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Hartford police responded to Main Street and Battles Street after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, for a serious vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, police found Michael Brown, 51, of Windsor unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle that struck Brown, a black Infiniti G35, fled the scene and was later located unoccupied.

Brown was a security guard in the Windsor school system after years of working for the school system, according to his obituary.

He was a sports fan and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Lakers. He played football in his youth and later coached his son’s team, his obituary said.

Crime Scene Division detectives assumed the investigation and were able to identify the suspected driver of the fleeing vehicle as Jahbez Copeland, 23, and obtained an arrest warrant.

Copeland was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Hartford Police Detention Division for processing.

Copeland was charged with second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to renew registration and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and was being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, police said.

