Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in connection with deadly November crash in Norwalk

A Stamford man was charged with manslaughter and DUI in connection with a deadly one-car crash in Norwalk in November, according to police.

The Norwalk Police Department responded to a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, south of Lowe Street, after 8 a.m. on Nov. 27. Responding personnel found a one-car crash with four injured people at the scene. Three occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital after the crash. One man, 19-year-old Oscar Valdovinos of Norwalk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norwalk police interviewed crash victims and witnesses, collected evidence and executed search warrants during the investigation. Police issued an arrest warrant for the driver in the crash, 25-year-old Erles Ismael Aguilera of Stamford, following the investigation.

Aguilera was placed into custody Wednesday at the Norwalk Police Department. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and reckless driving. He was held in lieu of on a $750,000 bond.