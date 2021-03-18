Man charged with manslaughter by vehicle granted bail in Frederick

Mar. 18—A Germantown man who stands accused of homicide by vehicle while having a blood alcohol content of more than double the legal limit was granted bail with several conditions in Frederick County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Brandon Alejandro Alas-Roque, 23, was granted $15,000 bail by Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. Among the conditions of his release, he was placed on pre-trial supervision, is not permitted to drive, must undergo alcohol treatment and must abstain from alcohol and illegal substances, the judge ordered.

On July 2, 2020, Alas-Roque's Jeep Renegade reportedly struck the motorcycle driven by Louisville, Kentucky, resident Joshua Teskey, 54, who died at University of Maryland Shock Trauma the following morning, Maryland State Police previously said in a release. The crash occurred near mile-marker 28 on Interstate 270 north, police said.

A Frederick County grand jury recently indicted Alas-Roque for manslaughter by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence, failing to return to and remain at the scene of an accident involving death and failing to render assistance to those injured. A warrant for his arrest was issued March 5 and served Tuesday, court records show.

On Wednesday, Assistant State's Attorney Ricky Lewis asked for Alas-Roque to be held without bail. He characterized the defendant as a danger to the community.

"A member of this community is dead," Lewis told the judge, calling the charges "extremely serious."

Lewis said police received multiple calls the night of the crash for a vehicle driving aggressively. Police scanned the area and found a motorcycle thrown over the median. Troopers later found Alas-Roque with his damaged vehicle at a gas station a few miles from the crash, police previously reported. Alas-Roque initially denied being involved in the crash and showed signs of intoxication, Lewis alleged.

His blood alcohol content measured at 0.17, Lewis said. At 0.08 or above, drivers in Maryland are considered under the influence.

Police reportedly found pieces of Alas-Roque's Jeep at the crash site and obtained text messages from his phone in which he admitted to drinking and driving, Lewis said.

The prosecutor acknowledged Alas-Roque does not have a prior criminal history.

Alas-Roque and his attorney appeared in court over video conference. The defense attorney's full name could not be heard, and their name was not found in public court records.

The defense attorney argued their client is not a flight risk, as he has family and holds a job in the area and does not possess a passport. He lost his driver's license when the crash occurred. The defense attorney asked that Alas-Roque be released on an unsecured personal bond of $500 to $1,000, with alcohol treatment.

"He's not a danger to the community," the defense attorney said.

Nicklas expressed concern over the allegations of Alas-Roque lying to police and fleeing the scene.

"All of that represents a flight risk," Nicklas said.

The judge offered release in exchange for a $15,000 secured bond, which was posted later that day.

Alas-Roque has a pre-trial conference scheduled for June 21 and a trial starting Oct. 18.

