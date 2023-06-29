Man charged with manslaughter for White Bear Lake fire that killed mother

A man was charged Thursday with manslaughter and negligence for a townhome fire that killed his 79-year-old mother last month in White Bear Lake.

Christian Thomas Dahm, 45, originally was charged with one felony count of starting a negligent fire that caused great bodily harm. The fire was May 14 blaze at his parent’s fourplex in the 2600 block of Aspen Court, just off Glen Oaks Avenue and County Road D.

Firefighters located Dahm’s mother, Patricia Dahm, inside her townhome unit in critical condition. She died four days later in the burn unit at Regions Hospital, according to Thursday’s charges.

Patricia Dahm taught in the White Bear Lake Area School District for 34 years, according to her obituary. In addition to her son, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, Les, and four grandchildren.

Earlier this month, Christian Dahm was sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation relating to a 2022 conviction for possessing ammunition by an ineligible person.

‘He started the fire’

According to the criminal complaint, when responders got on scene around 11:30 p.m., the Dahms’ townhome unit was fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading to adjoining units. Dahm’s father pointed at Dahm, who was on the back patio, and said, “He started the fire.”

Firefighters located Patricia Dahm inside her townhome unit. She had a pulse, but was struggling to breathe, and had slight burns.

Christian Dahm told police he was in the garage working on his fishing pole over a car hood before the fire started. He said he was using an oil pan and lit a cigarette with a torch and then “all of a sudden, there was a fire,” the complaint states.

Meanwhile, Dahm’s father said he and his wife decided to check on their son before going to bed because they believed he was high on methamphetamine and they were concerned.

He said when he opened the service door to the garage, it appeared as though “everything exploded.” He saw his son run out of the garage.

When firefighters pulled Patricia Dahm from the fire, she had smoke coming from her mouth, the complaint said. An autopsy showed she died of complications of multiple burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire spread from one townhome to another, where KARE 11 anchor Rena Sarigianopoulos’ parents live, and she wrote on GoFundMe that their home was destroyed.

Violated earlier probation

Christian Dahm’s conviction last year for possessing ammunition by an ineligible person came after police were sent to the Aspen Court townhome on Feb. 1, 2021, on a report that he was having a manic episode and destroying property.

Officers discovered Dahm had broken several items and allowed food on the stove to catch fire, according to the criminal complaint. Officers found 12-gauge shotgun shells and unspent pistol rounds in his dresser. He is ineligible to possess ammunition because of a 2011 second-degree burglary conviction.

As part of the May 2022 plea agreement, a five-year prison sentence was stayed for three years under the condition he remain law-abiding.

Earlier this month, Dahm pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of methamphetamine after a run-in with North St. Paul police in June 2022. For violating his probation, Ramsey County District Judge Maria Mitchell executed the five-year prison sentence on June 15.

