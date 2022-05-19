Man charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance

May 18—A 28-year-old Odessa man awaiting trial on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was arrested last week and his bond revoked after a pretrial supervision officer reported finding a few thousand surprises at his home along with cocaine.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Austin Allen Edward Neer was indicted in December 2020 after being accused of threatening another man with a gun two months earlier. He was released after posting a $20,000 surety bond.

On May 12, a pretrial supervision officer visited Neer's home in the 3600 block of Eisenhower and found 4.8 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Nike shoe box filled with money, court documents state. When questioned, Neer told the officer there was $3,000-$4,000 in the box.

Neer, who lives less than 1,000 feet from Wilson & Young Middle School, also tested positive for cocaine, according to the report. Neer told the officer he frequently smokes the marijuana he grows in his backyard and uses cocaine.

Neer was booked into the Ector County jail on a motion to revoke bond warrant and on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He's being held without bond in the former and on a $60,000 surety bond in the latter.