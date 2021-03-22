Man charged in March 1 shooting in Decatur

Mar. 22—A Huntsville man is facing an assault charge after an investigation into a March 2 shooting in Southwest Decatur, Decatur police said.

Kyrek Dae'shun Rashad Fletcher, 24, was developed as a suspect in the shooting in the 1200 block of Dodd Drive that left the victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Fletcher was charged with second-degree assault. He was arrested Friday.

He was in Morgan County Jail on Monday with bail set at $10,000.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.