Man charged in March 14 College Hill Courts shooting that left one injured

Apr. 15—Chattanooga police arrested a man Wednesday for a March 14 shooting in College Hill Courts that left one man injured.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, wouldn't cooperate with investigators and declined to prosecute, Hamilton County court records state, but police were able to use Chattanooga Housing Authority security cameras to determine what happened.

In the video, investigators could see the victim standing on the sidewalk of Grove Street speaking with two other people, court records state.

Then, investigators noted a blue Chevrolet Silverado passing by the victim before turning around. The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Greylin Brock, was seen getting out of the vehicle from a rear passenger seat, according to court records.

Brock had a firearm in his hand and started "a disorder" with the victim, according to court records. The victim then walked away from Brock, but Brock fired toward him before getting back into the truck and fleeing south on Grove Street.

Also seen in the security footage were multiple people who were outside on their porches at the time of the shooting, investigators noted in the criminal affidavit, including "a small juvenile doing cartwheels" in a grassy area about 20 yards from where the shots were fired.

Since the victim declined to prosecute, police charged Brock with unlawful possession of a weapon because he is under 21 years of age, which is the legal age to possess a firearm, and reckless endangerment due to his discharging of a firearm in close proximity to several College Hill Courts residents.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 16.

