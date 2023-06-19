Man charged in March standoff sentenced to 60 months in prison

Jun. 19—An Austin man involved in a March standoff has been sentenced to prison.

Terrance Gustaf Book, 29, was sentenced in Mower County District Court on June 15 to 60 months in prison for felony possess any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.

Seven other felonies related to the case have been dropped as part of a plea agreement with the Mower County Attorney's office.

Book will also be required to pay $265.50 in restitution.

Book faced a number of charges after he was arrested on March 7 of this year a little before 9 p.m. following a standoff that began at around 2 p.m., after police were dispatched to the house on a report of a female who had been assaulted. Book and others were observed by the woman entering a home at 310 Second Street SW. Repeated attempts to draw Book, who also had pending cases in Freeborn County, out of the house failed. He was eventually arrested hiding in the attic of the home. Three others in the house agreed to come out earlier in the day.

During a search of the house, officers observed a bag of ammunition at the residence and an amended search warrant was obtained because Book was disqualified from possession of firearm ammunition because of a prior conviction.

Also during the search police discovered a shotgun, the sawed off .22LR rifle, homemade silencer, Taser, a variety of ammunition and drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be marijuana wax, a potent form that can contain up to 90% THC.