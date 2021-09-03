Man charged after marijuana deal ended with 28-year-old fatally shot in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·3 min read

Sep. 3—A marijuana deal ended with a 28-year-old fatally shot in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland, according to criminal charges.

Police announced Friday that a FBI task force took Jalan Wells into custody in Chicago on Aug. 20 and the 21-year-old was extradited back to Minnesota. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on Friday.

Devonte Ingram, 28, was found shot in a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue just east of Fairview Avenue about 1:30 p.m. on July 26. He died at Regions Hospital soon after.

"This case is as complex as it is tragic," Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement. "I'm incredibly proud of everyone at the St. Paul Police Department who worked so hard to identify and locate the suspect — but our work isn't finished. We know there's another suspect out there, running and hiding. And I know we won't stop until he's found."

Officers who responded to the shooting found Ingram unresponsive, lying face down on the driver's seat of a Kia Forte. His girlfriend said he left West St. Paul between 12:30 and 1 p.m. to meet a marijuana buyer after making arrangements the evening before; she didn't know with whom, according to the criminal complaint against Wells.

Ingram's girlfriend said he would only bring the amount of marijuana he had arranged to sell and he never had more than 14 grams. She also said he took his backpack, and she thought he had his gun and a baggie of marijuana when he left.

A witness in the area said a very tall man asked to borrow his lighter and, a few minutes later, he heard a loud pop and started video recording on his phone. The video showed the man who just used his lighter grab a backpack from the ground before running across St. Clair Avenue. Another man emerged from the passenger side of a Kia Forte and also ran.

Another witness described hearing a boom, looked outside and saw two men scuffling in a vehicle. She said a man in the passenger seat had a gun and was punching the driver while they struggled. The passenger put the gun to the driver's back and fired.

Police went to a gas station at Fairview and St. Clair avenues, and reviewed surveillance video. Employees said a "tall guy" described by witnesses frequently came in the store and was last in three days earlier. Through investigation, police identified him as Wells. A man with him in the store was identified as a 21-year-old, and he was seen on video walking alongside the Kia Forte a short time before the shooting, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, the building manager of a St. Clair Avenue apartment building on the block said a tall man was living in an apartment, but he didn't know his name because the unit was being unlawfully subleased. He looked at a photo line-up and identified Wells as the man living in the apartment, the complaint said.

Police found a handgun in Ingram's front pants pocket, while his phone and backpack were missing. Two cell phones recovered from the Kia were found to belong to Wells and the 21-year-old man he was seen with, the complaint said. Wells' phone showed he had a text conversation with Ingram about buying marijuana, and Wells asked Ingram to meet him at the gas station.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Wells with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He and the other man have prior arrests in Chicago for robbery, weapons and drugs, according to the complaint against Wells.

