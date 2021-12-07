Man charged in May assault on minor at Hardeeville ‘secluded location,’ police say

A man police say assaulted a minor in May and fled to Florida following the incident was arrested Saturday in Jasper County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Alston, 40, of Savannah, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Jasper County Detention Center jail log and Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 29, Alston allegedly picked up the minor from a motel in Hardeeville. He then drove to a “secluded location” where the assault took place, Crosby said.

The minor had been staying at the motel with relatives, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

It was unclear how Alston knew the minor.

If convicted of the felony, Alston could face up to 10 years in prison.

His attorney was not listed on the public index as of Tuesday. A representative from the Jasper County Public Defender’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alston was denied bond in a hearing Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office social media post.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Alston was still in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673. Or visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network site.

